EU envoy congratulates Türkiye’s centennial

ANKARA
 The head of the European Union Delegation to Türkiye Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut has congratulated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in a special message conveyed to the Hürriyet Daily News.

Here is his message:

“Dear Turkish friends, I would like to congratulate Türkiye on the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye. In the last one hundred years many things have changed, in Türkiye and in the world.

Today Türkiye is a candidate country to the European Union, a major NATO ally and strategic partner in an uneasy region. And we hope to continue to strengthen our relationship.

On this special occasion, I would like to recall Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words: ‘in every decade that passes into eternity, I wholeheartedly wish that you celebrate this great national holiday with ever greater honor, happiness, peace and prosperity.’

I would like to extend the same wish to all citizens of Türkiye. That the next century may be peaceful and prosperous.”

