Ethiopia explains legal measures in Tigray to Turkey

  • November 16 2020 09:34:36

ADDİS ABABA- Anadolu Agency
Ethiopia has presented the government of Turkey with explanations about what it described as law enforcement measures in Tigray regional state.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone on Nov. 15 regarding the ongoing operation in Tigray.

Demeke briefed his Turkish counterpart on the objectives of the federal government of Ethiopia in carrying out the current operation in Tigray, a statement by the ministry of foreign affairs said.

On Nov. 4, Ethiopia launched a military campaign against the forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front that attacked the federal army's northern command.

Demeke "recounted how the TPLF junta shamelessly attacked the Northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and tried to rob military equipment from the base," the statement said.

The action of the TPLF was not only criminal but also was tantamount to treason since it compromised the sovereignty of the country, he said, the statement said.

The statement quoted Demeke as saying that "the government of Ethiopia is committed to bring the TPLF criminals to justice and restore the rule of law to the region."

Çavuşoğlu, for his part, said the government of Turkey understands the decision of the federal government of Ethiopia to take action to maintain law and order in the region.

"He expressed his confidence that the operation would end soon and not compromise the safety of civilians," the statement said.

