Erzurum to host Culture Route Festival

ERZURUM

Erzurum will host 400 events during the Culture Road Festival organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Many events will take place during the festival to be held in the city between Aug. 16 and 24.

The Erzurum Culture Road Festival, which hosted approximately 1 million visitors last year, is expected to be full of activities this year as well, with 400 events to be held at 40 locations.

On the main stage at the Erzurum Event and Rally Area, Haluk Levent, Sagopa Kajmer, Ferhat Göçer, Merve Özbey, Derya Uluğ, Bayhan, Siyam, Murat Dalkılıç and Serkan Kaya will perform and meet with their fans.

Exhibitions, talks and events will also be organized for both adults and children about the city’s history, culture, gastronomy and sports activities.

Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Yer said that Erzurum is the ninth stop of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival.

Stating that everything has been considered for everyone, Yer continued as follows:

“From art to literature, from exhibitions to talks, from theater to opera, from classical music to Sufi music, from traditional arts to our minstrel tradition, from children’s games to our traditional sports, every kind of event has been considered, and 400 events will take place at 40 different locations.

Events this year will make people of all ages and all walks of life happy. We will also see the tangible and intangible cultural values of our city in this festival. Especially by bringing together our historical buildings with art, we will build a bridge between the past and the future.”

Recalling that Erzurum was selected as the “2025 Tourism Capital” by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) this year and declared the “European Capital of Winter Sports,” Yer invited all citizens to the festival.

“Let them discover Erzurum’s historical richness, cultural diversity and natural beauty, taste its gastronomic delicacies, come and see these beauties in Erzurum, and let us experience and share these beauties together,” he said.

Stating that they expect the festival to be more vibrant this year, Yer said, “We think our festival will attract more attention this year as we are both the ‘ECO Tourism Capital’ and the ‘European Capital of Winter Sports.’”