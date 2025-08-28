Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss Ukraine war, peace efforts

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 28 to discuss the war with Russia and efforts to secure a ceasefire.

According to a readout from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Türkiye closely monitored recent high-level diplomacy, including the summit in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, and Trump’s subsequent meeting in Washington with Zelensky and his European allies.

Erdogan told Zelensky that Ankara would continue working for a “lasting peace” in Ukraine and stood ready to contribute to the country’s security once peace was established.

He also stressed the need to strengthen negotiations and said Türkiye was prepared to help facilitate high-level contacts between the warring sides.

The two leaders also touched on bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, the readout said.

The call came hours after Russian missiles and drones tore through apartment blocks in Kiev, killing at least 15 people in one of the deadliest strikes in the capital.

Following the Alaska summit, the Kremlin has rejected calls for a swift end to the conflict, demanding Kiev cede more territory and abandon Western military support — terms Zelensky’s government has ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in renewed peace talks in Istanbul, Rustem Umerov, met with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Aug. 28.