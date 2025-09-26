Erdoğan wraps up US visit after UN address, key meetings

WASHINGTON

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded a five-day visit to the United States on Thursday, following his address to the 80th U.N. General Assembly and bilateral talks focused on regional issues, defense cooperation and trade.

Erdoğan arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the assembly's high-level week.

At the Türkiye Investment Conference held at Turkish House that day, he highlighted growing bilateral trade with the U.S..

"We surpassed $43 billion last year. America ranks second among the countries to which we export the most, and fifth among the ones from which we import the most. The $100 billion trade volume goal, which we set with my treasured friend, Mr. Trump, in 2019, continues to be our common goal," he said.

Erdoğan identified energy and defense as prime sectors for collaboration.

"Our defense industry cooperation should immediately be freed from the obstacles and limitations in line with the spirit of alliance," he added.

On Monday, Erdoğan joined a high-level conference on Palestine, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing the two-state solution.

"Today, the Palestinian cause has become a global issue. The participation in this hall is the most important proof of this. In Europe, in Asia, in the Americas, in Africa, we are witnessing people chanting ‘Free Palestine’ on streets, on social media or in the press more than ever before now," he told attendees.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's official recognition of Palestine during the event.

Erdoğan called the move by several nations, including U.N. Security Council members, an "extremely significant and historic step."

Despite the U.S. denying a visa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the General Assembly passed a resolution allowing his virtual address.

U.N. General Assembly address

In his Tuesday speech to the assembly, Erdoğan centered on Israel's actions in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

"Today, we stand here at this rostrum for our own citizens, but also for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whose voice is attempted to be silenced," he said, showing photos from Gaza.

He asserted: "It is not only people who are being killed in Gaza, but also animals are being targeted, agricultural fields and centuries-old olive trees in the enclave are being destroyed."

"I state frankly from this rostrum: There is no war in Gaza. There can be no talk of two belligerent parties in Gaza. In Gaza, on one side, there is a regular army equipped with the most modern, most lethal weapons. And on the other side, there are innocent civilians, innocent children."

"This is not a fight against terrorism. This is an occupation, deportation, exile, genocide; this is in fact a policy of collective extermination carried out under the pretext of the Oct. 7 incident."

Erdoğan also covered Syria, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Balkans and EU ties.

He renewed calls for U.N. reform, criticizing the Security Council's structure. "I sincerely believe that our collective responsibility is to take the steps that will return the U.N. to its founding spirit in its 80th year.

“We will continue to say ‘The World Is Bigger Than Five!’ until a system is established where the just, not the powerful, prevail,” he said.

Later, Erdoğan joined U.S. President Donald Trump and regional leaders for a multilateral Gaza meeting.

That evening, he and first lady Emine Erdoğan attended a reception hosted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump for heads of state.

Climate action event

On Wednesday, Erdoğan spoke at a high-level climate event, outlining Türkiye's goals.

"We want to achieve a reduction of 466 million tons in emissions by 2035 and lower our total emissions to 643 million tons," he said.

"As we ramp up energy efficiency and the share of renewable energy, we also promote low-carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have increased the share of renewable energy in our total installed capacity to over 60%.”

He outlined plans for an emissions trading system, green finance strategy and national green taxonomy, expressing hope to host COP31 in 2026.

Bilateral engagements

Erdoğan met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday to review ties and global matters.

He stressed efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and aid access, noting a two-state solution as essential.

Erdoğan welcomed Canada's Palestine recognition.

He also met Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, urging Islamic unity against Israel's actions in Palestine and continued Gaza talks.

On Tuesday, Erdoğan discussed Gaza with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, calling for more pressure on Israel to allow aid.

He later met Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad al-Menfi on bilateral and regional issues.Wednesday brought a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa—the first Syrian leader at the UNGA since 1967.

Erdoğan pushed for swift sanction removal from Syria, supporting initiatives preserving its integrity.

He urged SDF compliance with the March 10 integration agreement and pledged ongoing aid.Erdoğan also met Macron, praising France's Palestine move and stressing joint pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a two-state outcome.

They discussed Syria, xenophobia and hate crimes in Europe.

He held talks with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on relations and regional topics.

Erdoğan met European Council President Antonio Costa on assembly sidelines.

On Monday, he addressed a Turkish American National Steering Committee dinner, praising U.S. Turkish community's unity.

He also met U.S.-Türkiye Business Council Chair Hamdi Ulukaya and U.S. company executives at Turkish House.

White House meeting with Trump

Erdoğan and the first lady arrived in Washington, DC, Wednesday, staying at Blair House.Trump hosted him Thursday with a ceremony at the White House, followed by Oval Office talks and a working lunch.

Erdoğan described relations under Trump as "very distinct," planning detailed discussions on F-16s, F-35s and Halkbank.

To a question on future cooperation, Erdoğan replied: "I say this because I believe it. I believe that together, hand in hand, we will overcome these challenges in the region."

Trump called Erdoğan "a highly respected man" worldwide, adding: "He's built a tremendous military, powerful military; uses a lot of our equipment, and it's an honor to have him at the White House."

The session lasted two hours and 20 minutes. Trump escorted Erdoğan out, telling reporters: "It was a great meeting."

Erdoğan signed the White House guest book before departing.Back at Blair House, he signed its guest book and posed for photos with staff.