Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 2 wished a speedy recovery to the U.S. president and first lady in the wake of their positive test for coronavirus.
“I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said on Twitter.
I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 2, 2020
Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
