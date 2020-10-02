Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 2 wished a speedy recovery to the U.S. president and first lady in the wake of their positive test for coronavirus.

“I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.



