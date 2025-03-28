Erdoğan warns over rising racism, fanaticism in the world

Erdoğan warns over rising racism, fanaticism in the world

ANKARA
Erdoğan warns over rising racism, fanaticism in the world

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on later Thursday warned against rising hate speech, racism and fanaticism in the world, vowing they will not allow those who intend to bring the recurring social tensions in the region to Türkiye.

“We need more than ever to preserve and strengthen this feature of ours in a period when hate speech, racism and fanaticism are on the rise all across the world. We must hold on even firmer to our tradition, which sees differences as not a cause for conflicts or polarization but a source of social richness,” Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner with representatives of religious minorities on March 27.

“We as Türkiye have the experience to allow different faiths, cultures and identities to live together in peace for centuries. Adhan, hazan and sounds of bells have co-existed in our many cities, from Istanbul to Mardin and Hatay, for hundreds of years,” he stated.

“Mosques, churches and synagogues have shared the same streets, same avenues, same cities. Muslims, Christians and Jews have lived side by side in the same country, under the same sky,” Erdoğan noted.

President Erdoğan also vowed that they will disallow those who intend to bring the recurring social tensions in the region to Türkiye.

Erdoğan meets Somali counterpart

 

Also on March 27, Erdoğan met Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, particularly Türkiye-mediated Somalia-Ethiopia negotiations. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın also attended the meeting.

During the iftar dinner, which the Somali president also attended, Erdoğan emphasized the great importance Türkiye attaches to the peace, economic development and security of Somalia.

“We hope that Somalia will protect the gains, which it has achieved with the support of our country, and strengthen its social peace and stability. As a country that has suffered a lot from terror in all its forms and paid a price for it, Türkiye stands by the Somali people,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

    Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

  2. Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

    Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

  3. Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

    Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

  4. Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

    Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

  5. Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

    Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
‘Gray divorce’ sees 44 pct surge over 5 years: Official data

‘Gray divorce’ sees 44 pct surge over 5 years: Official data
Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route

Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route
Authorized real estate offices to receive E signs

Authorized real estate offices to receive 'E' signs
Erdoğan slams critics ‘blinded by Western admiration’

Erdoğan slams critics ‘blinded by Western admiration’
Minister slams Europe congress over İmamoğlu declaration

Minister slams Europe congress over İmamoğlu declaration
MHP leader lashes out at CHP over İmamoğlu case

MHP leader lashes out at CHP over İmamoğlu case
WORLD Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿