Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned that escalating tensions between Israel and Iran are approaching a “point of no return,” calling for immediate de-escalation to prevent a catastrophe.

"It is essential that hands are removed from the triggers and buttons before a terrible disaster that could affect Europe and Asia for years to come occurs,” Erdoğan told a youth forum organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on June 20.

His remarks came amid heightened regional anxiety after a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory measures by Tehran.

"Unfortunately, the conflicts with Iran are rapidly reaching a point of no return. This banditry must now end as soon as possible," he said.

"The powers that have influence over Israel should not fall for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's game and should use their influence not to deepen the war but to establish a ceasefire and calm in our entire region."

Erdoğan said Türkiye stands ready to support any sincere initiative aimed at peace. "We do not want to see more chaos, conflict, war and civilian deaths in our geography,” he added.

He also criticized Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, calling Tel Aviv’s condemnation of Iran over a hospital strike "shamelessness and impudence."

"One of the most shameful acts of barbarism in modern times has been taking place in Gaza. Israel is killing civilians in an immoral and shameless manner in front of the eyes of the whole world," he said.

"In the occupied territories, 80 percent of which have been reduced to rubble, they are spreading their occupation policy day by day without any rules or principles."

The president accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and "using hunger as a weapon."

"The Netanyahu government is primarily responsible for the genocide in Gaza. However, let's accept that those who do not speak out against the massacres of Netanyahu and his murder network are also accomplices to these crimes,” Erdoğan said.

"Netanyahu and his government have shamefully been listed among the tyrants of our time, such as Hitler, for the cruelties they have been committing for months."

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan discussed the worsening situation in a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, cautioning that Israel’s actions could trigger broader consequences for Europe, including migration flows and nuclear risks.

He said nuclear tensions with Iran should be addressed through dialogue, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Istanbul later on June 20, following a joint appearance with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev at a housing delivery ceremony in Türkiye’s earthquake-stricken south a day earlier.