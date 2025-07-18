Erdoğan vows to protect 'sun of peace' in anti-terror bid

Erdoğan vows to protect 'sun of peace' in anti-terror bid

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to protect what he called the "sun of peace" amid his government's ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

“We are moving forward determinedly, hopefully and carefully toward our goals of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region,” Erdoğan said on July 18 during a graduation ceremony at the National Defense University in Istanbul.

In line with the government's bid, PKK declared a ceasefire following a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, and announced its decision to disband and lay down arms. Last week, a group of PKK members ceremonially burned their weapons in northern Iraq.

"No one will be able to prevent the sun of peace from rising over our region. Those who feed on darkness will eventually lose. We will turn a brand new page," Erdoğan said.

"We will tear up the dirty plots targeting our region. No one will be able to prevent peace from prevailing in every corner of our region."

Erdoğan framed his administration's fundamental duty as "building a great and powerful Türkiye by carrying the lands we inherited from our martyrs and veterans even stronger" into the future.

"Let the recklessness of those who seek to drown our region in bloodshed and tears not lead anyone to despair. We have faced countless betrayals from within and without. We have overcome them all," he said.

"We have not surrendered to tyrants. We have never compromised our cause for independence and the future."

Highlighting military and national unity efforts, Erdoğan said Türkiye has shaped the modern warfare doctrine by “fortifying the home front.”

"Most of those who defined our lives are gone, forgotten. We were here yesterday, and we will be here tomorrow. God willing, we will exist until the Day of Judgment. We will continue to be a nightmare for the oppressor forever,” he said.

"Most of those who defined our lives have become history, many have been forgotten, but as the Turkish nation, thank God, we stand tall and continue to make history."

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has taken on a mediating role between Öcalan and Ankara, relaying updates to political actors on the progress. The initiative gained momentum after party delegations were granted access to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

It was made possible after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli publicly urged Öcalan to renounce terrorism in parliament — an appeal later endorsed by Erdoğan.

anti terrorism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity

Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity
Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges

Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region
Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiyes backing: US envoy

Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiye's backing: US envoy
Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks
Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty

Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty
Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin

Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿