Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 10 pledged that his government will protect Türkiye's national values, marking the 87th anniversary of the death of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

“This nation’s greatest strength lies in its unity, solidarity, brotherhood and shared vision of the past and future,” Erdoğan said at an event in Ankara attended by cabinet members and political leaders.

He said Türkiye's "national, spiritual and cultural values are our nation’s most precious treasure."

"[They] are the cement that holds us together. We cannot tolerate any undermining of these values," he said. "I believe that everyone, especially the opinion leaders of society, will show the necessary sensitivity in this regard."

His remarks came in response to what he described as “efforts to bring destructive and divisive discussions about our national days to the agenda."

"Those who disregard our glorious history in the name of glorifying our republic and those who seek to trivialize 102 years of republican experience may appear to be contradictory on the surface, but they essentially serve the same purpose," Erdoğan said.

"Only those who work, produce and sweat for a fully independent Türkiye, not those who complain about their country to self-proclaimed authorities beyond its borders, can truly uphold his [Atatürk's] legacy."

He also warned against "those who wear the mask of Atatürk to show hostility towards the nation" and criticized insulting remarks directed at him.

“Just as Gazi envisioned, we have made the Turkish Republic, which he called ‘my greatest work,’ competitive with the world in every field,” Erdoğan added. “Now, with massive investments and works in every corner, we are building the Century of Türkiye... God willing, we will work for Türkiye for many more years.”

He also highlighted his administration’s record of achievements over the past two decades.

“With the help of God Almighty and the support of our beloved nation, we have brought to life everything they said, 'you can't.' We have demonstrated how to serve the republic many times over in 23 years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan and senior state officials visited Atatürk’s mausoleum, Anıtkabir, where they observed a moment of silence and sang the national anthem before the president wrote in the guest book.

“We passionately protect the Turkish Republic and embroider every inch of it with new works. We work day and night for a peaceful and stable Türkiye at home and a victorious Türkiye abroad,” Erdoğan wrote in his note.

"Under the leadership of confident and competent personnel, Türkiye is steadily advancing on its path to becoming a global power. May your soul rest in peace."