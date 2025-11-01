Erdoğan vows 'terror-free Türkiye' as first step toward regional peace

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged to achieve a "terror-free Türkiye" before extending peace and security across the region, amid ongoing efforts to resolve longstanding issues through dialogue.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Atatürk Airport People's Garden on Saturday, Erdoğan highlighted progress in the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative launched by the People's Alliance a year ago.

"We have made significant progress in a short time," he said, noting that relevant units are closely monitoring developments on the ground.

The president referenced a recent meeting with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), describing the discussions as "constructive and hopeful for the future."

 "We will see the reflections of these meetings in the coming days," he added.

"First, a terror-free Türkiye, then, God willing, we will reach the destination of a terror-free region," Erdoğan stated.

"As we approach the target, efforts to sabotage the process are intensifying."

Erdoğan called for unity, declaring, "We will be one, we will be together, we will all be Türkiye together."

Turning to Istanbul's challenges, the president described the city as "the apple of our eye" and vowed to prevent it from enduring "another period of interregnum."

Addressing high rents and housing needs, Erdoğan promised swift action: "To meet the needs of our low-income citizens, we will swiftly get to work and complete the social housing in the shortest possible time."

He also underscored the urgency of urban transformation, urging collaboration between the state, municipalities, and citizens.

Erdoğan praised the People's Gardens as prime examples of the government's infrastructure projects.

"So far, we have presented 313 people's gardens to the service of our citizens in all 81 provinces," he said.

The newly opened Atatürk Airport People's Garden includes a Disaster Management Center and can accommodate at least 40,000 tents in emergencies.

"The people's garden, which includes the disaster management center, will serve as a gathering center here," Erdoğan explained.

"In disaster moments, everything that is needed will be available here."

Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza
