Erdoğan vows support for İzmir wildfire victims

İZMİR
AK Party Women's branch leader Ayşe Keşir (right) embraces citizens whose houses were destroyed in the fire that started in Yamanlar Neighborhood on Aug. 15 and spread to a large area and was brought under control on Aug. 18

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reached out to residents of İzmir's Karşıyaka district, offering his support and well wishes after devastating wildfires ravaged the country's west.

Türkiye has faced its most severe wildfires of the season since Aug. 15, with İzmir being particularly hard-hit.

By Aug. 18, the majority of the fires had been subdued, although emergency teams continued to battle two additional wildfires in the region, extinguishing them the following day.

Erdoğan’s messages were conveyed through his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) women's branch leader Ayşe Keşir and İzmir head Bilal Saygılı as they visited homes and workplaces damaged by the fires.

During phone calls facilitated by Keşir and Saygılı, Erdoğan expressed his concern and promised action to address the damage.

"We will take the necessary steps regarding these shortly and will reunite all our brothers and sisters with their new homes as soon as possible," Erdoğan told the residents.

One of the residents, 80-year-old Süleyman Çelik, extended an invitation for the president to visit their neighborhood.

Keşir briefed Erdoğan on ongoing cooling efforts and the damage assessment process. She also reported that measures are being taken to address financial losses resulting from animal deaths and damaged pastures.

The blaze in Karşıyaka, the largest over the weekend, was reportedly started by three individuals who lit a fire in a picnic area, authorities said. Another fire in İzmir's Ödemiş district was attributed to two children smoking in a wooded area.

Meanwhile, fires in the Menderes and Urla districts were caused by downed power lines, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban confirmed.

