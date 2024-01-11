Erdoğan vows secure, peaceful elections

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored his administration's commitment to maintain security and peace during the local elections scheduled for March 31.

"As in every election period, there will be those who want to hide the pain of the support they cannot get from the nation by creating turmoil and chaos on March 31," Erdoğan said at a meeting with governors in the capital Ankara late on Jan. 10.

"We will not allow the ballot box to be overshadowed on March 31. The elections must be conducted in a healthy manner, in peace and security."

The president called upon the governors to exert their utmost efforts in the upcoming election process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining democratic norms. "We will ensure that candidates can work comfortably, citizens can vote with peace of mind on election day, and the vote counting in the ballot boxes is carried out safely," he said.

Highlighting the role of various institutions, including the justice organization, election boards, police and support units, Erdoğan outlined the collaborative effort required to guarantee a smooth electoral process.

"With an approach that considers every possibility and swiftly implements alternative solutions, we will hopefully conclude these elections peacefully and with full democratic maturity," he added.

Addressing regional and global challenges, Erdoğan acknowledged the difficulties faced by the country and cautioned against "exploiting these situations to manipulate public sentiment."

"They are trying to confuse the country with half false news circulated on channels controlled by global powers such as social media," Erdoğan said, urging the public to remain vigilant against such "unjust, unethical and inhumane" traps.

Erdoğan also pointed out Türkiye's perceived beyond its borders, stating, "Our nation is not a community responsible only for what happens within these borders."

He concluded, "Remember, the eyes and hearts of billions of people in a vast geography from the Balkans to the Caucasus, from the center of Asia to the south and east, from the north to the depths of Africa are turned towards us."

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal
