Erdoğan vows continued support for Palestinians

ANKARA

Türkiye’s reconciliation efforts with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara’s support for the cause of the Palestinians, the Turkish leader said on Aug. 23.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the comments during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader arrived in Ankara just one week after Türkiye and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2018.

“The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way reduce our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdoğan said. “On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these steps will contribute to a solution to the Palestinian issue and improve the situation of the Palestinian people.”

Abbas didn’t comment directly on the rapprochement between Türkiye and Israel, but thanked Türkiye for its “unwavering” support to the Palestinians.

“We are aware of their support for their legitimate rights, freedom and independence,” Abbas said. “We know that Türkiye and its institutions stand by the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state in every field, and support them in the international arena.”

Last week, Israel and Türkiye announced they were restoring full diplomatic relations in the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries.



