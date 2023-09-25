Erdoğan visits Nakhchivan, meets Aliyev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is paying a one-day working visit to Nakhchivan on Sept. 25, 2023, upon the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

During the talks between Erdoğan and President Aliyev, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues, particularly the recent developments in Karabakh.

During his visit, President Erdoğan, along with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline and inaugurate the modernized Nakhchivan Military Complex.

