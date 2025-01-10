Erdoğan urges Syria Reconstruction, calls for sanctions relief in talk with Italian PM

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the need for immediate action to rebuild Syria during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday.

The conversation, which covered a range of bilateral and global issues, highlighted Türkiye's push for a more active role in the region.

Erdoğan suggested that Italy could take the lead in lifting sanctions on Syria, a move he believes would accelerate the reconstruction process, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The two leaders also discussed the strengthening ties between their nations. Türkiye and Italy's bilateral trade volume reached an impressive $32 billion in 2024, but Erdoğan sees room for growth.

He stated that Türkiye seeks to foster greater cooperation with Italy in many areas, particularly in the defense industry and energy, according to the directorate.

As the conversation touched on various global issues, it underscored Türkiye's increasing diplomatic efforts to position itself as a key player in international affairs, especially concerning Middle Eastern stability and reconstruction efforts in Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.