Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development

Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development

MERSIN
Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiyes development

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his intentions to advance regional development in Türkiye's south following the construction of the country's inaugural nuclear power plant in Mersin.

Addressing a rally in the city ahead of local elections slated for March 31, Erdoğan announced plans for the full commissioning of all reactors at the Akkuyu power plant by 2028. The construction of the plant is overseen by Russia's state atomic energy company, Rosatom.

Erdoğan outlined the government's investments in Mersin, totaling over 210 billion Turkish Liras. The investments include the establishment of 49 health facilities, the distribution of 4,925 houses to beneficiaries through the state mass housing agency TOKİ and ongoing construction efforts for an additional 2,251 houses.

Moreover, Erdoğan detailed transportation infrastructure improvements, citing an expansion of divided roads to a combined length of 573 kilometers. The president also highlighted ongoing efforts to construct a high-speed train line connecting Mersin to nearby provinces such as Adana, Osmaniye and Antep.

"Mersin is not only one of the demographically richest cities in our country but also continues to attract immigrants," Erdoğan said, emphasizing the city's untapped potential as "Türkiye's paradise city."

In a critique aimed at the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) administration, which currently governs Mersin, Erdoğan accused them of lacking vision and failing to deliver tangible projects.

"They don't even have the intention to meet Mersin's expectations," he said. "The opposition that deals with itself exists only in my country."

Erdoğan further argued that apart from investments made by ministries, little progress has been made in Mersin. "Aren't you going to hold Mersin accountable for falling behind?" he remarked.

Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has opted not to field candidates in Mersin, one of seven cities where this strategic decision has been made, signaling support for its alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and its candidates. The other metropolitan city following a similar pattern is Manisa.

The non-metropolitan provinces in focus – Erzincan, Bartın, Kars, Kırklareli, and Osmaniye – mirror the strategic alliance forged during the 2019 elections.

With a focus on 30 metropolitan cities, the AKP will secure support in the remaining 28, including crucial battlegrounds like Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In the 2019 elections, the MHP secured Manisa, while Mersin favored the CHP candidate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky
LATEST NEWS

  1. ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

    ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

  2. Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development

    Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development

  3. Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul

    Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul

  4. Russia says killed ISIL militants planning attack on Moscow synagogue

    Russia says killed ISIL militants planning attack on Moscow synagogue

  5. Mediators struggle as Gaza war enters sixth month

    Mediators struggle as Gaza war enters sixth month
Recommended
CHP mayor candidates DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate
İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses plan B

İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses 'plan B'
Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill

Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill
İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations

İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations
Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital
Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes

Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes
WORLD Russia says killed ISIL militants planning attack on Moscow synagogue

Russia says killed ISIL militants planning attack on Moscow synagogue

Russia's FSB security service said Thursday it had killed ISIL militants who were planning a "terrorist attack" on a Moscow synagogue, Russian state news agencies reported.
ECONOMY ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

The European Central Bank froze interest rates again on Thursday as it held off from starting to cut borrowing costs amid concerns that sticky inflation is not easing as fast as hoped.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿