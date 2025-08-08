Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

ANKARA
Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said Türkiye is becoming “a sought-after actor at peace tables” as the country pursues its goals with “self-confidence and determination.”

Speaking at the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s 38th Ordinary General Assembly in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Ankara was closely monitoring rising geopolitical risks from the Gaza war and Israel’s actions in Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Syria.

He said Türkiye would continue to act in the best interests of its 86 million citizens and oppressed peoples worldwide, “neither remaining silent in the face of injustice nor acting recklessly.”

Erdoğan announced that Türkiye posted a record $25 billion in goods exports in July 2025, the highest monthly figure in the republic’s history.

On domestic politics, he welcomed the launch of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, saying its cross-party messages showed there was no place for terrorism in the region’s future.

peace talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Story behind Türkiye’s recovery of looted Marcus Aurelius statue

Story behind Türkiye’s recovery of looted Marcus Aurelius statue
Mining operations to proceed without court orders

Mining operations to proceed without court orders
Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Court orders ban on Altaylıs YouTube channel

Court orders ban on Altaylı's YouTube channel
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿