Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said Türkiye is becoming “a sought-after actor at peace tables” as the country pursues its goals with “self-confidence and determination.”

Speaking at the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s 38th Ordinary General Assembly in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Ankara was closely monitoring rising geopolitical risks from the Gaza war and Israel’s actions in Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Syria.

He said Türkiye would continue to act in the best interests of its 86 million citizens and oppressed peoples worldwide, “neither remaining silent in the face of injustice nor acting recklessly.”

Erdoğan announced that Türkiye posted a record $25 billion in goods exports in July 2025, the highest monthly figure in the republic’s history.

On domestic politics, he welcomed the launch of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, saying its cross-party messages showed there was no place for terrorism in the region’s future.