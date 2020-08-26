Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

  • August 26 2020 12:12:00

Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

ANKARA
Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

Turkey is ready to pay the price to obtain its rights in its seas, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, in a warning against Greece over ongoing tension surrounding hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Turkey will get the rights it deserves in the Mediterranean, Aegean and the Black Sea. As we have no eye on someone else’s soils, sovereignty, and interest, we will not concede on what is ours. We are determined to do whatever necessary politically, economically and militarily to this end,” Erdoğan said on Aug. 26 on the occasion of the 949th anniversary of the Malazgirt Battle that had resulted in the defeat of the Byzantine by the Seljuk Turks.

Erdoğan was in the eastern province of Muş on Aug. 25 and 26 for the inauguration of a presidential complex and the celebrations of the Malazgirt Victory of 1071. In his lengthy speech, Erdoğan summarized how Turks entered and conquered Anatolia where modern Turkey is now situated.

His remarks came just a day after EU term president Germany initiated to mediate between Turkey and Greece to defuse the tension and start a dialogue between the two NATO allies. The Turkish and Greek foreign ministers, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Nikos Dendias, who held separate meetings with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Aug. 25 signaled their readiness for dialogue but ruled out any precondition.

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece
Turkey wants no pre-conditions, honest EU mediation for talks with Greece

One part of Erdoğan’s address was devoted to the ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean as he indirectly urged Greece not to take “wrong steps” that would eventually lead to its devastation.

Describing Greece as ineligible to be the successor of the Byzantine, Erdoğan accused Athens of committing injustice and piracy in the Mediterranean by the support of the Europeans. He also urged Greece to avoid “fake bullying” in the Aegean.

“We want everyone to see that Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, determination, means and courage can be tested. If we say we will do something, we will do it, and we will pay the price,” Erdoğan said.

“Those who want to confront us at the expense of paying a price, be our guest. Otherwise, do not stand in front of us!”

Tensions between the two neighbors have escalated after both countries have increased military presence in parts of the eastern Mediterranean, which both claim as its sovereign maritime area. Greece has decided to launch a military drill in the same area where the Turkish research vessel Oruç Reis is due to conduct seismic work until Aug. 27.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  2. Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

    Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

  3. Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

    Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

  4. Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit

    Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit

  5. Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

    Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece
Recommended
Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials visit

Turkey slams US statement on Hamas officials' visit
Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals

Black Sea gas discovery to strengthen Turkey’s position in Russia, Iran gas deals
Turkey wants no pre-conditions, honest EU mediation for talks with Greece

Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean
Turkey extends surveys amid efforts for talks

Turkey extends surveys amid efforts for talks
WORLD Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 70 dead

Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 70 dead

Heavy flooding has killed at least 70 people and injured dozens of others as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Aug. 26.
ECONOMY Turkeys state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Turkey's state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Three conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank and Halkbank - posted a combined net profit of 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.31 billion) in the first six months of this year.      
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.