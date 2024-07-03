Erdoğan, Putin meet at Central Asian summit to boost energy, tourism ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as they visited Kazakhstan for a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 3.

The SCO, established in 2001 by China and Russia, serves as a platform to address security concerns in central Asia and beyond.

The bloc's members include Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt participate as observer states and dialogue partners.

Erdoğan was due to engage in several bilateral meetings in the capital Astana, with Putin among the key leaders he conferred with.

Discussions were anticipated to cover a broad spectrum of topics, from energy and trade to tourism and bilateral, regional and global issues.

In remarks to the media prior to his meeting with Putin, Erdoğan said they will "take serious steps" regarding nuclear power plants.

Türkiye's first nuclear power plant in Mersin is being constructed by Russia's state atomic energy company, Rosatom. Erdoğan also mentioned plans for a second nuclear plant in Sinop.

The president highlighted the significance of Russian tourism to Türkiye.

"Our sincerity on this issue continues with the same determination," he said. "We will continue in the same way, as long as Russian tourists are satisfied with Türkiye."

Putin remarked on the steady development of bilateral relations "despite various challenges across the world."

"Our strategic projects are being implemented in a planned manner," he said.

The Ukraine war, Israel’s attacks in Gaza and fight against terrorism were among the topics of discussion, according to Erdoğan's office.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye is determined not to allow a "terroristan" to be established beyond its borders with Syria and Iraq.

"Türkiye is ready to cooperate to end the instabilities that create fertile ground for terrorist organizations, especially the Syrian civil war," Erdoğan told his counterpart.

NATO member Türkiye has positioned itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, having facilitated grain shipments through a deal during the conflict.

However, Russia obstructed the agreement last July, citing secondary sanctions on shipping, banking, and insurance and escalated attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Accompanying Erdoğan to Kazakhstan are Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's chief foreign policy and security adviser, is also part of the delegation.

The summit will tackle energy, transportation, logistics, regional security and infrastructure, with a primary focus on the economy and international trade.

Russia and China are seeking to strengthen anti-Western alliances and extend their influence in the strategic Central Asian region. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is anticipated to join the SCO after being promised membership at the 2023 summit.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also slated to address the two-day summit on July 4.

Following the summit, Erdoğan's diplomatic tour will continue in Washington, where he will attend a NATO summit from July 9 to 11.

There, the president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various leaders, including a planned meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to discuss bilateral relations and global issues.