Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to embark on his first foreign visits following his reelection in the May 28 polls to Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan, in a bid to discuss bilateral ties and steps to improve cooperation.

In his first visit on June 12, Erdoğan will meet with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

After a tete-a-tete and a working lunch, Erdoğan will hold a joint press conference with Tatar at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

On June 13, during his visit to Baku, Erdoğan will also meet with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev.

The Erdoğan-Aliyev meeting will involve an exchange of views on regional and international developments, including steps to be taken for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, on June 10, Erdoğan met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who came to Türkiye for the UEFA Champions League Final match. The meetings held at the State Guest House at Atatürk Airport were closed to the press. Erdoğan later also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates.

