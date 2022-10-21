Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accepted a request from Sweden’s new prime minister to visit Türkiye for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to Stockholm and Helsinki’s bids to join NATO, daily Hürriyet reported on Oct. 21.

"Sweden’s new prime minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to ’give an appointment.’... We will discuss these issues with him in our country," Erdoğan was quoted as saying on his plane back from Azerbaijan.



