Erdoğan to announce new figure for gas reserves in Black Sea

  • October 14 2020 13:17:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 14 he will announce a new figure for the gas reserves which the country discovered in the Black Sea when he visits a drillship there at the weekend.

In August, Erdoğan unveiled the discovery of a 320 billion cubic meter (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field, and he
said in a speech that he will reveal an updated reserves number on a visit to the Fatih drillship on Oct. 17.

"By going to our drillship Fatih on [Oct. 17], we'll both personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserve," he said.

Amid efforts to find domestic hydrocarbon resources, the Fatih discovered the TUNA-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field around 170 kilometers (106 miles) off Turkey's northern coast.

The discovery was the biggest in Turkey's history. Officials have said the gas from the well would be ready for public use in 2023.

Regarding the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said that Turkey will give Greece the "answer it deserves" over its energy dispute in the contested waters.

"We will continue to give Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration - who fail to keep their promises at the EU and NATO platforms - the answer they deserve on the ground," he said.

Erdoğan also said the drillship Yavuz would also return to the eastern Mediterranean after maintenance at the port.

He warned that plans that disregard the interests of Turkey and Turkish Cyprus would not succeed.

 

