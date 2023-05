Only winner today is Türkiye: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked supporters on May 28 as the vote count has neared end, with unofficial results showing him leading in runoff.

"We will be ruling the country for the coming five years," Erdoğan told his cheering supporters from atop a bus in his home district in Istanbul. "God willing, we will be deserving of your trust."

“The only winner today is Türkiye,” Erdogan said.