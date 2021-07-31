Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on July 31.

Erdogan thanked Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters for supporting Turkey's fight against forest fires across the country, according to a statement.

Putin also wished a speedy recovery to Turkey, the statement said.

Issues that will improve Turkey-Russia relations were also discussed by the two leaders, it added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said 11 air vehicles would be sent to Turkey to fight the forest fires.

At the request of the Turkish government, a total of 11 aircraft will be sent to Turkey to put out the forest fires near residential units and tourist areas, said the ministry in a written statement.

The group of air vehicles belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry, it also noted.