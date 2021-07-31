Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires

  • July 31 2021 13:59:00

Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires

ANKARA
Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on July 31. 

Erdogan thanked Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters for supporting Turkey's fight against forest fires across the country, according to a statement.

Putin also wished a speedy recovery to Turkey, the statement said.

Issues that will improve Turkey-Russia relations were also discussed by the two leaders, it added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said 11 air vehicles would be sent to Turkey to fight the forest fires.

At the request of the Turkish government, a total of 11 aircraft will be sent to Turkey to put out the forest fires near residential units and tourist areas, said the ministry in a written statement.

The group of air vehicles belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry, it also noted.

 

US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires
US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

Fire,

TURKEY Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires

Erdoğan thanks Russian counterpart for supporting fight against wildfires
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  2. Most of forest fires under control: Minister

    Most of forest fires under control: Minister

  3. Probe underway, teams search for trace of arson in fires in Turkey’s south

    Probe underway, teams search for trace of arson in fires in Turkey’s south

  4. US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

    US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

  5. Seven family members killed in Konya attack

    Seven family members killed in Konya attack
Recommended
US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan
Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport

Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport
Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on phone

Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on phone
Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires
Turkey attaches importance to ties with both Russia, Islamic countries: Erdoğan

Turkey attaches importance to ties with both Russia, Islamic countries: Erdoğan
WORLD China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on July 31 as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30. 
SPORTS Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on July 31. 