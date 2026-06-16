Erdoğan tells UN chief US-Iran deal must be protected

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has told U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that the diplomatic opportunity created by the U.S.-Iran agreement should be used carefully, warning that the international community had a role in preventing the process from being sabotaged.

Erdoğan and Guterres discussed regional and global developments in a phone call on June 15, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was working to help establish peace and stability, particularly in Iran, Gaza and the Horn of Africa.

He also said the effective continuation of U.N. missions in Syria was important and that Türkiye would continue to provide the necessary support.

The latest developments on Cyprus, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, were also discussed during the call, the directorate said.

The phone call came after Erdoğan welcomed the agreement announced between the United States and Iran following a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

He said the deal had given the region “a sigh of relief” after months of tension.

“We believe that this meaningless chapter of war, which has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including innocent children, is now closed,” Erdoğan said.

He said Türkiye was pleased with the agreement, which he said was reached with Ankara’s contributions, and voiced hope that it would open the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan congratulated the U.S. and Iranian leaderships and thanked Pakistan for its mediation role, as well as Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their support.

He also urged all sides to avoid rhetoric or actions that could raise tensions before the agreement is signed.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was making comprehensive preparations for the NATO Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

He said Türkiye would continue to play a leading role in the alliance with its military capabilities, defense industry and strategic position.

Interest and expectations regarding the Ankara summit had increased because of Türkiye’s position within NATO and regional developments, Erdoğan said.