Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had phone talks with Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto over the phone on May 21 and urged them to meet Turkey’s concerns as the Nordic countries intend to join NATO.

Erdoğan told Andersson that Turkey had thus far fully supported NATO’s open-door policy and that solidarity was an essential value within the alliance in terms of both the security of the member countries and the collective security, the Turkish Presidency said.

Underscoring that Ankara had for long been pointing to its resentment over Sweden’s contact with individuals and so-called organizations controlled by the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization, Erdoğan stressed that FETÖ’s presence and activities in Sweden still continued, according to the statement.

He pointed out that the political, financial and weapon support Sweden has been providing to these groups should end.

Noting that the claim that PKK/PYD/YPG was fighting DAESH did not reflect the reality, Erdoğan said that Turkey expected Sweden to take concrete and serious steps that showed it shared Ankara’s concerns over PKK and its extensions in Syria and Iraq.

The president also stated that the restrictions imposed by Sweden on Turkey in the defense industry following Operation Peace Spring should be lifted as well.

In his discussion with Niinistö, Erdoğan stated that a mentality that disregarded terrorist organizations which posed a threat to an ally within NATO would not comply with the spirit of alliance and friendship, the presidency said.

He noted that it was Turkey’s most natural right to expect respect and support for the legitimate and determined fight Ankara had been putting out against a clear threat to its national security and citizens.

Erdoğan also spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Ankara sincerely supported NATO’s open-door policy, he said, adding that the issue concerning the Nato bid of Sweden and Finland, however, was related to these countries’ attitude towards Turkey’s vital and national security interests, the presidency said.

Erdoğan noted that Ankara cannot have a positive view of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership so long as these countries did not show that they would be in solidarity with Turkey concerning fundamental issues, combatting terrorism in particular.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg, for his part, said that Turkey’s security concerns should be addressed, the statement said.

“Spoke with President @RTErdogan of our valued Ally #Turkey on the importance of #NATO’s Open Door and the membership applications by #Finland & #Sweden. We agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution,” Stoltenberg tweeted following the discussion.

Membership requires the consent of all 30 existing members, but Turkey is putting a spanner in the works.

Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from NATO as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia.

But the two nations both moved ahead amid shock over their giant neighbor’s invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join NATO.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids over the phone on May 20.

The call addressed the Turkey-U.K. relations, Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications, and regional developments, including the Ukraine-Russia war, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan stated that the main problem was caused by Sweden’s and Finland’s ties with individuals and so-called organizations controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey wanted to be sure that Finland and Sweden would adhere to NATO’s values and would properly observe Turkey’s legitimate concerns.

Erdoğan also stressed that the Turkish public opinion’s rightful objection to the NATO membership of countries supporting terrorism should not be overlooked.

Meanwhile, the U.K. has lifted all restrictions on arms exports to Turkey, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency said on May 20.



“Important details on technical issues were discussed, and at the same time, steps were taken in principle to bring bilateral ties to a higher level in the field of defense,” Ismail Demir said during his visit to London.

