Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s president on May 26 spoke on the phone with his Algerian and Indonesian counterparts, according to an official statement.

Turkey's Communications Directorate said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke separately with Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Indonesia’s Joko Widodo.

The leaders exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Erdoğan and Tebboune discussed the fight against the novel coronavirus and bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

Erdoğan and Widodo discussed the fight against COVID-19 and steps to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.



