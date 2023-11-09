Erdoğan slams West for ‘inaction on Gaza’

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has slammed Western leaders for their lack of response to the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, calling on Muslims to stand with the people of Gaza.

"If we don't raise our voices as Muslims today, when will we do?" Erdoğan questioned during a summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Nov. 9.

He accused Western countries, particularly the United States, of being helpless and failing to call for a ceasefire amid Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"The West is too helpless to call for a ceasefire," Erdoğan stated, expressing his disappointment at the lack of action from Western nations. He condemned Israel's bombing of schools, mosques, churches, hospitals and universities, asserting that these actions "violated the core values of humanity."

Erdoğan announced plans for a pro-Gaza international meeting scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 15. The meeting will include the participation of spouses of some heads of state, aiming to address the ongoing crisis in the region.

The summit in Tashkent, hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was attended by several leaders, including Iranian President Ibrahim Reisi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan's interim government Anvarul Haq Kakar, among others.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to secure a humanitarian ceasefire and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

He also revealed that Türkiye had sent over 230 tons of humanitarian aid materials to Egypt's El Arish airport for delivery to Gaza.

"We will show strong solidarity for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. With a population of 500 million and a total income of $1.5 trillion, the Organization of Economic Cooperation is undoubtedly important in this respect," Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan affirmed his commitment to diplomatic initiatives and continuing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

The Turkish president is set to embark on an upcoming visit to Germany, where he plans to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss measures to halt the conflict and improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

Moreover, concrete decisions are expected to be made against the Israeli attacks during the forthcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, which Erdoğan is set to attend this weekend.

