Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

  • January 19 2022 09:04:00

Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

ANKARA
Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 18 he is open to mending Turkey’s frayed ties with Israel following a reported drop in U.S. support for a controversial Mediterranean gas pipeline.

Erdoğan’s comments follow a year in which Turkey has taken steps to improve relations with a host of regional rivals.

Turkey’s relations with Israel entered a deep freeze after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla destined for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

Israel and a group of countries, including Turkey’s historic rival Greece, then began work on a joint pipeline to bring eastern Mediterranean Sea gas to Europe.

Turkey strongly opposed the project and staked its own territorial claims on the region’s energy wealth.

The pipeline was also supported by the former administration of U.S. president Donald Trump.

But Israeli and other media have reported that Washington privately informed Greece last week that current U.S. President Joe Biden’s team no longer backed the pipeline project because it created regional tensions with Turkey.

"I think the US decided to pull back after looking at the (project’s) finances," Erdoğan said during a joint media appearance with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Erdoğan said he was resurrecting talks with Israel on an old idea to bring Mediterranean gas to European clients via Turkey.

"We can still do that," Erdoğan said.

"We are now holding talks with President (Isaac) Herzog. He could visit us in Turkey. Prime Minister (Naftali) Bennett also has a positive approach," Erdoğan said.

"As Turkey, we will do our best to cooperate on a win-win basis," he added. "As politicians, we should not be there to fight but to live in peace."

Erdogan, East Mediterranean,

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

    Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

  2. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  3. Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

    Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

  4. Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

    Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

  5. Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

    Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Recommended
Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Erdoğan calls on Albania to eliminate FETÖ elements

Erdoğan calls on Albania to eliminate FETÖ elements
Erdoğan inaugurates Turkish-built residences for earthquake victims in Albania

Erdoğan inaugurates Turkish-built residences for earthquake victims in Albania
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Ankara marks 30th anniversary of ties with Baku

Ankara marks 30th anniversary of ties with Baku
Turkey, Armenia hold normalization talks in Moscow

Turkey, Armenia hold normalization talks in Moscow
WORLD WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced on Jan. 19.
SPORTS Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open.