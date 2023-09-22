Türkiye, Israel seek energy cooperation: Erdoğan says

Türkiye, Israel seek energy cooperation: Erdoğan says

ANKARA
Türkiye, Israel seek energy cooperation: Erdoğan says

Türkiye and Israel will start works for cooperating in the field of energy, including joint drilling and energy transmission lines, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, following a rare meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York.

Erdoğan informed that he and Netanyahu have agreed to exchange visits. “I told him: ‘First, you make your visit [to Türkiye]. Then, I will visit Israel with my delegation.’ And we agreed,” he said to a group of journalists traveling with him to New York on the occasion of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan and Netanyahu held an in-person meeting on Sept. 19. “We will take these steps without delay, and we will start our works on energy, including joint drilling. We will start to implement the energy transmission lines not only to Türkiye but to Europe via Türkiye,” he suggested.

The president also informed that the two leaders also agreed to increase the trade volume to $15 billion from the current $9.5 billion.

“We will also do this. We also had a chance to discuss what we can do together on issues regarding the international politics,” he said.

“We have discussed about our potentials. We have also explained that establishing a mechanism with the involvement of some of our ministers would be useful to boost our cooperation in different fields,” Erdoğan stated, citing energy, tourism and technology as potential areas of cooperation.

Netanyahu was supposed to pay a visit to Türkiye in early August, but he had to cancel it after a minor health problem. He is expecting to make this visit in the coming period. According to Turkish sources, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is expected to visit Israel soon to explore what the two countries can do together.

‘Ties with Greece will be more positive’

Israel is part of the East Med Project with Greek Cyprus, Greece and other countries. Türkiye says the project will not be successful if it excludes Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots.

The issues concerning the energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus problem were also on the agenda of Erdoğan’s meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York.

“Our objective is to diffuse the negative atmosphere in the Aegean. This is also Mitsotakis’ objective. The most important step toward this will be the summit we will hold in Thessaloniki,” Erdoğan said.

Informing that the summit, which will highlight the bilateral cooperation in many fields, will be held on Dec. 7, Erdoğan recalled that ties are warming especially after the disasters the two nations suffered recently.

“I hope our consultations will be much more positive following the Thessaloniki Summit. We should avoid actions and rhetoric that would damage the confidence between Türkiye and Greece,” he stressed.

Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as an independent state

On a question about the Cyprus question, Erdoğan reiterated that the only way to resolve the decades-old dispute is the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ state as an independent state.

Underlining that the recognition of Turkish Cyprus as an independent state by countries will serve peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said, “Our next road map includes effective steps for the protection of the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and its integration into the international system.”

Turkey,

SPORTS Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

    Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

  2. Türkiye condemns Quran attacks in Netherlands

    Türkiye condemns Quran attacks in Netherlands

  3. Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz

    Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz

  4. Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

    Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

  5. German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp

    German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Quran attacks in Netherlands

Türkiye condemns Quran attacks in Netherlands
Greece seeks EU-Türkiye migration deal expansion: Minister

Greece seeks EU-Türkiye migration deal expansion: Minister
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties
Turkish enters list of official languages in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Turkish enters list of official languages in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Turkish FM holds intense diplomatic meetings in US

Turkish FM holds intense diplomatic meetings in US
Ankara welcomes Yemen peace talks in Saudi

Ankara welcomes Yemen peace talks in Saudi
WORLD Biden blames extreme Republicans for threatening US govt shutdown

Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to resolve the issue.
ECONOMY Cancer survivor becomes mother via unique procedure

Cancer survivor becomes mother via unique procedure

In a groundbreaking medical procedure conducted for the first time in Türkiye, a woman has become a mother through the transplantation of her own ovarian tissue, which was removed and preserved during her cancer treatment.
SPORTS Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

Turkish women’s volleyball national team has finished atop its group in Japan to book its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.