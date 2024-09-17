Erdoğan shares 'boycott' video in support of Palestinian people

Erdoğan shares 'boycott' video in support of Palestinian people

ANKARA
Erdoğan shares boycott video in support of Palestinian people

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Gaza with an AI-created video he shared, pledging to stand by its people through all available means and to back their "honorable resistance."

Erdoğan shared a "boycott"-themed video created with artificial intelligence by the AK Party on his social media account, supporting the Palestinian people.

"Boycott gives us strength to rise. Like Moses, we defy the lies. Say 'no', take a stand so grant, boycott makes us hold our land," the video said.

The video, depicting scenes of marches supporting Palestine, boycott initiatives, and Israeli bombings in Gaza, quickly garnered widespread attention and numerous likes.

"We stand by Gaza and our Palestinian brothers and sisters with our voice, our words, our prayers, our humanitarian aid, and all the means at our disposal,” Erdoğan stated while sharing the video.

“We will always continue to support their noble and honorable resistance,” he added.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared the video, emphasizing the need for concrete actions to halt Israel’s “lawlessness.”

“As Türkiye, we will continue to work toward defending the rights of our Palestinian siblings, stand by them in all fields, put an end to Israel’s rampant lawless attitude, and take all steps necessary,” Altun said, committing Ankara's efforts until Palestine achieves its freedom.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting

Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting
Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan

Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan
Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls

Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls
Türkiye closely monitoring aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens
Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties

Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿