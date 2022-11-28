Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

ANKARA
Erdoğan says ties with Egypt on normalization path

Just as relations between Türkiye and Egypt take shape, ties with Syria can follow the same path in the next period, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 28. 

Referring to his recent meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Qatar, Erdoğan said El-Sisi is "very happy" with this meeting and “we also conveyed the same wish.”

Also, he said that "hopefully", the normalization process with Egypt will continue at the ministerial level.

During his speech, Erdoğan thanked those who work day and night for Istanbul’s 2053 vision.

“We have tirelessly transformed Türkiye’s infrastructure without any rest or hesitation. We will build its superstructure as well,” Erdoğan said. “We will mind our business and work the field inch by inch with wisdom, heart, sincerity, diligence, determination and sacrifice.”

Underscoring that they will crown their accomplishments in 2023, Erdoğan said: “Istanbul, are you ready to raise the Century of Türkiye in the world in the new century of our Republic?”

Noting that 480 terrorists have been neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock in Syria, Erdoğan said: “Türkiye has a right to take all kinds of courses of action in the areas it has determined inside and outside its borders for its own security. No one can prevent us from exercising this right.”

turkey, Diplomacy,

WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

    A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  2. Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

    Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

    Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

  5. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Recommended
Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator
Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang

Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang
Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’

‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’
Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say

Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say
Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

The problems at a laboratory in Bulgaria that inspects Türkiye exports to European countries are causing long delays for trucks at the common border, impacting the local fruit and vegetable exporting companies.

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.