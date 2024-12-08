Erdoğan says there is a new reality in Syria

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 7 that there is now a "new political and diplomatic reality" in Syria, as an opposition alliance has toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

"Syria belongs to the Syrians along with all their ethnic, sectarian and religious diversity," Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) meeting in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

The Syrian people will determine the future of their own country, he added, urging "responsible actors and all international organisations" to support the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity.

"There is now a new reality in Syria, politically and diplomatically. And Syria belongs to Syrians with all its ethnic, sectarian and religious elements," Erdoğan said.

He was speaking as anti-regime forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the suburbs of the city of Homs, opening a path to Damascus in a lightning advance as front lines collapse and government forces battle to save Assad's 24-year rule.

Anti-regime forces captured Hama on Dec. 5 and continued to advance on Dec. 6, seizing the Rastan and Talbiseh districts in the Homs province.

Crowds gathered in Damascus on Dec. 8 to celebrate the fall of Assad’s government after opposition fighters entered the capital following a stunning advance.

The Assad government failed to "grasp the value of the hand extended by us," he said, referring to his earlier calls for face-to-face talks.

He said increasing attacks on civilians in Syria's Idlib appear to be the "last straw" that triggered the recent incidents.

"As Türkiye, our wish is for our neighbour Syria to quickly regain the peace, stability and tranquillity it has been longing for 13 years," Erdoğan remarked.

Ankara is aware of PKK and YPG's desire to "grab a log from the flood" in Syria, he said, warning that Türkiye will not tolerate any move that jeopardizes national security.

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

"Türkiye wants to see a Syria where different identities live side by side peacefully and hopes to see such a Syria in the very near future," Erdoğan added.

"Syria has had enough wars and that the Syrian people deserve freedom, security and peace in their homeland."

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of the major city of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

In response to the rapid loss of territory, Assad's regime reportedly sought assistance from PKK and YPG, Turkish security sources said last week.

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) has intensified efforts to block PKK and YPG movements in northern Syria, the media reports said. The SNA claims to have disrupted a “terror corridor” by severing a key route between Raqqa and Aleppo and encircling the city of Manbij.