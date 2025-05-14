Erdoğan says 'terror era' comes to end

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared the “era of terrorism" is over as he welcomed the announcement of PKK’s decision to dissolve and lay down arms.

“What truly matters is implementation, [and] our National Intelligence Organization will closely monitor whether promises are kept,” Erdoğan told a parliamentary group meeting of his party.

With PKK announcing its decision to disband and surrender its weapons, Türkiye has entered a new phase in its efforts for a “terror-free Türkiye,” Erdoğan said.

“The era of terrorism, weapons, violence and illegality has now come to an end,” he stated.

“It is of vital importance that the terror group's branches in Syria and Europe also recognize these realities and join the process of dissolution and disarmament,” Erdoğan added, referring to Syria’s YPG, among other PKK offshoots.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

"We wish for Türkiye to be known not for terrorism, but for technology, culture, art and the rise of democratic and humanitarian development standards," Erdoğan said.

He said this "historic opportunity for a Türkiye without terrorism" will mature in a sincere atmosphere without being wasted on “petty calculations or international schemes."

The president expressed determination to continue the nation’s patient, well-intentioned, and constructive approach to reach the goal of a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Erdoğan also called on international entrepreneurs to invest in the economically untapped regions of the country with a “win-win approach."

"A new era awaits us not only in terms of security and peace, but also in tourism, culture, investment and social harmony," he said.

"We will harvest the fertile lands of our southeastern region with efficient agricultural projects in every area, from irrigation to seeds, and strengthen our global leadership in the food sector."

Touching on Türkiye’s initiatives to ensure peace across the world, Erdoğan said Ankara is "actively contributing to peace efforts in our region and beyond."

“Today, our country has become one of the centers of peace diplomacy," he said.

"Doubtlessly, Türkiye is one of the countries whose support, assistance and mediation are sought in resolving regional and global crises."

