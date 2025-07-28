Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye

Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye

Türkiye has been on the side of peace since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, adding that the country will play a major role in ending it.

“As crises and wars continue to increase in our immediate neighborhood, we have stepped up our peace diplomacy efforts,” Erdoğan told reporters on July 28 following a cabinet meeting.

“Regarding the war, we adopted a pro-peace policy,” the president added. “We did not fall into the trap the opposition tried to lure us into.”

An exchange of prisoners of war was agreed on during the third round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials on July 23 in Istanbul, Erdoğan recalled.

“We believe that the war must end now,” he said. “Just as the negotiating table was set up in Istanbul, the peace table will be set up in Türkiye and this bloody war will end.”

Meanwhile, Erdoğan called on opposition parties to support the government’s ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative after PKK began disarming.

“Türkiye’s struggle to break free from the shackles of terrorism should not be sacrificed to various calculations. Many things happen in politics, but there is no excuse for watering down the process on this issue,” he said.

Erdoğan described the disarmament as an “invaluable opportunity” for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to join what he called a historic moment.

“Our nation also expects the main opposition to position itself on the right side of history,” he said. “The terror-free Türkiye process will be an important reference for this. We reiterate our call for cooperation.”

The president said optimism was growing in Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority east. “As the process progresses, the question marks in our minds disappear,” Erdoğan said. “We attach importance to ensuring that the process continues transparently and with the broadest possible participation.”

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union. It announced a ceasefire and its decision to lay down arms in response to Öcalan’s appeal from İmralı prison island. The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has acted as a mediator in the process, updating political circles on the developments.

Access to Öcalan was facilitated following a rare move by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who called on the PKK leader in parliament to renounce terrorism — a call Erdoğan later endorsed.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority
LATEST NEWS

  1. Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

    Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

  2. Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

    Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

  3. ‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

    ‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

  4. New Türkiye-US LNG agreement possible: Minister

    New Türkiye-US LNG agreement possible: Minister

  5. CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

    CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority
Recommended
Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU
UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock

UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock
Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara

Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara
Fidan says West Bank annexation would backfire on Israel

Fidan says West Bank annexation would backfire on Israel
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul
WORLD ‘No alternative to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

There is no alternative to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a U.N. conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on July 28 that was boycotted by Israel and branded a stunt by Washington.  
ECONOMY Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

As temperatures soar above seasonal norms, demand for air conditioners has surged across Türkiye, leaving last-minute buyers struggling to secure installation services.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿