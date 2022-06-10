Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

  • June 10 2022 09:19:00

Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

ANKARA
Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed on June 9 that he plans to stand for reelection next year.

Erdoğan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.

”(Recep) Tayyip Erdoğan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance,” Erdoğan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and MHP. “If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.”

Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest.

Erdoğan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. 

The alliance of opposition parties has yet to announce its presidential candidate, although Kılıçdaroğlu and the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are viewed as top contenders.

Erdogan, Politics,

WORLD Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

    Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

  2. COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

    COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

  3. Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

    Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

  4. Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

    Erdoğan says he will run for reelection next year

  5. Turkish Airlines named ‘most valuable brand’

    Turkish Airlines named ‘most valuable brand’
Recommended
İYİ Party refers lawmaker to disciplinary committee for remarks over CHP leader

İYİ Party refers lawmaker to disciplinary committee for remarks over CHP leader
Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says
MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice
Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety
CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey

CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey
WORLD Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

The search for a helicopter which disappeared in Italy with seven people on board intensified on June 10 after the weather improved, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service told AFP.
ECONOMY Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

Macro-prudential measures will continue to be taken while fiscal discipline will not be compromised, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 9, one day after state institutions announced a raft of new measures, including new domestic bonds, limiting maturity of consumer loans.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”