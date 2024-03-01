Erdoğan says global system ‘failed’ in face of crises

ANTALYA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the pivotal role of diplomacy in navigating global crises while criticizing the "failed" current international system.

"Diplomacy is the greatest tool we have for peaceful resolution of crises. As long as there is mutual understanding, there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome," he remarked on the first day of a diplomatic forum in the southern province of Antalya on March 1.

However, Erdoğan lamented the state of the current global system, citing ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Ukraine as evidence of its dysfunctionality. He singled out international organizations, particularly the U.N. Security Council, for their inability to effectively halt bloodshed in these regions.

"Gaza was the real place where the international order raised the flag of bankruptcy," he remarked. "Not only children, women and civilians were brutally massacred in Gaza but the faith of billions of people in international justice has also been destroyed."

Describing the events in Gaza as "not a war but a genocide attempt," Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's obligation to act. "We cannot afford to watch this situation from afar," he said, pledging Türkiye's commitment to playing a significant role in resolving conflicts and crises globally.

"We have made our country a country that is closely followed in every field, whose word, stance and attitude are taken into account, and which plays a key role in resolving crises and conflicts," Erdoğan affirmed.

Accordingly, he insisted on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. "As Türkiye, we are ready to take responsibility, including as a guarantor," he added.

Erdoğan also addressed broader global challenges, noting the exacerbation of income inequality between countries, bloodier conflicts, ongoing colonialism and the spread of Islamophobia and xenophobia.

The president pointed out the theme of this year's forum, "promoting diplomacy in times of crisis."

"We are pursuing a more active, careful, and cool-headed policy than ever before to manage the geopolitical risks we face," he stated. "Recent events have taught us that diplomacy is the greatest tool at our disposal for the peaceful resolution of crises."

