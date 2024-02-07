Erdoğan says AKP 'unmatched' in service provision

SANLIURFA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has asserted that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) "stands unrivaled" in its commitment to serving the nation.

Erdoğan's remarks came during an event in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, where he unveiled the AKP's mayoral candidates in the city for the upcoming local elections.

"At no level does anyone surpass us in providing services," Erdoğan proclaimed. "With the results we will get in Şanlıurfa and all of our cities, we will continue to provide our nation with the services it deserves."

The president also attributed challenges to the opposition's alleged collusion with "nefarious elements." He cited various incidents, including the 2013 Gezi protests and the activities of FETÖ, as "orchestrated attempts to thwart Türkiye's progress towards its 2023 targets."

Erdoğan accused various terrorist organizations of playing a role in these schemes, including attempts to destabilize the economy. He then directed criticism towards the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

"We broke all these games by standing shoulder to shoulder with our nation," he said. "While our nation passed these tests honorably, the opposition failed."

Erdoğan specifically linked the recent attack on the Çağlayan courthouse in Istanbul, carried out by DHKP-C members, to the CHP. "The biggest patron of those who carried out the recent attack on the Çağlayan court in Istanbul was the CHP executives," he claimed.

A man and woman attacked a security checkpoint at the Cağlayan courthouse in Istanbul and then were killed in an exchange of fire, with the attackers identified as members of the DHKP-C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organization in Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. One civilian succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Erdoğan also accused the CHP of "aligning with the political extension of the terrorist organization," referring to the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). Its precursor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is currently at risk of closure due to alleged links to the PKK.

"The CHP, which has lost its course, has become the plaything of those who have designs on Türkiye. The real blame lies with the CHP leadership," the president said. "The biggest gain of the 'Century of Türkiye' will be getting rid of this vicious opposition mentality."