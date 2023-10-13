Erdoğan renews call for reducing tensions between Israel, Hamas

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the United States to work toward reducing tensions between Israel and Palestinians, renewing his criticism of a U.S. decision to send an aircraft carrier to the region.

“What is more appropriate for a country like America? To establish peace or to go there with gasoline and fuel (the fire)?” Erdoğan said during an address to hundreds of youth on Thursday.

“We don’t want the conflict and attacks to escalate further and God forbid, spread to our region. We call on all actors who have a voice and influence in the region to make efforts toward reducing tensions,” he continued.

