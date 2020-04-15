Erdoğan reiterates support for Turkish Cyprus during pandemic

  • April 15 2020 09:48:16

Erdoğan reiterates support for Turkish Cyprus during pandemic

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan reiterates support for Turkish Cyprus during pandemic

Turkey reiterated its support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) during the coronavirus crisis, an official statement said on April 14. 

According to Turkey's Directorate of Communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the TRNC.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments said the statement.

The TRNC has registered four deaths from COVID-19.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. now being the worst-hit regions.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 1.94 million patients and has so far claimed almost 122,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 465,000 people have recovered.

Turkish Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

    Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

  2. Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

    Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

  3. Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

  4. Life returns to normal after 48-hour curfew ends

    Life returns to normal after 48-hour curfew ends

  5. Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19

    Turkish politician Haydar Baş dies of COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey supports mask, disinfectant production in Serbia

Turkey supports mask, disinfectant production in Serbia 
Ankara urges intl community to aid Syrians amid virus

Ankara urges int'l community to aid Syrians amid virus
Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations

Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations
Ankara’s Atakule illuminated in colors of Azerbaijan’s flag

Ankara’s Atakule illuminated in colors of Azerbaijan’s flag
Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus

Turkish agency sends aid to countries amid coronavirus
WHO chief hails Turkeys solidarity with countries

WHO chief hails Turkey's solidarity with countries
WORLD Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemens Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen's Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia has resumed indirect talks with Yemen's Houthi movement to cement a faltering ceasefire, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the United Nations pushes for a de-escalation to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression

IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression

Beaten down by the coronavirus outbreak, the world economy in 2020 will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast.
SPORTS Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

The official broadcaster has informed the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) that it will withhold payments, which will result in at least 30 percent losses in clubs’ incomes, an organization that brings together the football clubs in the country’s top flight has said.