Erdoğan receives Hungarian parliament speaker in Ankara

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday hosted Hungarian parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover for a meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

No further details were provided about the closed-door discussions.

Commemorating 100 years of ties

Earlier in the day, Kover and his Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmuş attended events marking the centenary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Hungary.

After a joint press conference in the Turkish parliament, they visited a Turkish-Hungarian photo exhibition in the Honor Hall, which aims to support the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries and strengthen their cultural heritage.

Kurtulmuş expressed hope that Hungary would soon become a permanent member of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA), a developing international relations platform.

Both Türkiye and Hungary have organized significant events this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, underscoring their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Kurtulmuş also announced that 2025 has been designated the Turkish-Hungarian Science and Technology Year, with collaborative events planned in both countries.

"Hungary is currently an observer member of TURKPA, but we hope that in the near future it will become a permanent member. We are pleased to see Hungary as an important partner in the Turkic world, with a population of approximately 300 million, extending from Central Asia into Europe," Kurtulmuş said.

 

