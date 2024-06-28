Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s EU bid as 'strategic goal'

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to joining the European Union, declaring it a "strategic goal" for the country.

“Full membership in the European Union is our strategic goal. It is in our common interest for the EU to approach Türkiye from a similar perspective," Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Ankara on June 27.

Türkiye's accession process to the bloc, largely stalled since 2016, was thrust back into the spotlight after Erdoğan made the recommencement of the country's membership talks a prerequisite for ratifying Sweden's NATO bid.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria.

Türkiye has long said it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

In his speech, Erdoğan said he and Karis affirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations during their talks, discussing joint steps to this end.

“We can increase our trade volume, which reached $429 million in 2023, and boost mutual investments further,” Erdoğan said, emphasizing the potential for expanded collaboration across various sectors.

As NATO allies, Erdoğan said, Türkiye and Estonia should enhance their existing cooperation in the defense industry.

"We consider the diversification of our relations, from science and technology to education, culture and tourism as significant investments," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aid groups press to stop Sudan man-made famine as 755,000 projected to starve

Aid groups press to stop Sudan 'man-made' famine as 755,000 projected to starve
