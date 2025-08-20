Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to discuss the war in Ukraine, regional security and bilateral ties.

Erdoğan informed Putin that Türkiye would support a process involving "all parties" for peace in Ukraine, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan told Putin that "Türkiye has sincerely strived for a just peace since the beginning of the war, and in this context, supports approaches aimed at establishing lasting peace with the participation of all parties," presidency said in a statement.

Putin briefed Erdoğan on his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Kremlin said. The two leaders also discussed developing trade and investment between their countries.

A day earlier, Erdoğan spoke with Rutte following the NATO chief’s return from a Ukraine summit in Washington. The two reviewed “the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia peace process and underlined the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives to create lasting stability," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Both Erdoğan and Rutte emphasized Türkiye's role as a mediator, pointing to its past involvement in peace initiatives. They also discussed Ankara’s position as one of NATO’s most influential members in promoting dialogue and regional security.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on peace efforts and exchanged views on “effective and sustainable security guarantees” that could support any future agreement between Kiev and Moscow, the statement said.

Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders at the White House on Aug. 18 for talks on security guarantees for Ukraine and paths to end the conflict.

Istanbul hosted three rounds of renewed peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, with the last taking place on July 23.

At a news conference following the talks, Rustem Umerov, the head of Kiev's delegation, said that the delegations discussed the priorities of both sides during their meeting.

For his part, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said Moscow suggested forming three online working groups, each of them addressing different subject areas — political, humanitarian and military.

During the first round of talks held in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, both sides reached what was then the largest prisoner swap of the over three-year-long conflict in Ukraine, which involved 1,000 prisoners from each side.

The delegations also agreed that both Moscow and Kiev will present each other with their vision of a future peace deal through peace memoranda.

Another round of peace talks held this time in Istanbul’s Çırağan Palace after two weeks resulted in both sides agreeing to exchange additional prisoners of war, prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded.

Moscow and Kiev also conducted an exchange of memoranda, as agreed on during the first round of negotiations.

Following the talks, Erdoğan offered to hold a summit involving the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as well as the U.S., turning Istanbul into a "center of peace."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

    Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

  2. İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

    İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

  3. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  4. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  5. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Recommended
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel
Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿