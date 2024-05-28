Erdoğan promises strict implementation of public savings measures

ANKARA

The recently announced public savings package will be strictly implemented and the government will not tolerate squandering of public resources, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“No institution can squander public resources. We cannot welcome the use of scarce resources of the people for the promotion of some people,” Erdoğan said in an address on the 162nd anniversary of the Court of Accounts in Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdoğan referred to a trip by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to Rome who was accompanied by a group of journalists and stressed that this sort of waste of resources cannot be welcomed.

“In this regard, all officials, regardless of whether they are appointed or elected, should act more sensitively and take care of public property,” Erdoğan said. Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu’s office said the trip was held for the promotion of Istanbul winning the right to host the 2027 European games.

Erdoğan recalled that the government offices should be cautious in using their budgets and called on the Court of Accounts to share its views and advise on the implementation of the savings package. “We are not a country with vast resources of oil, natural gas, diamonds or gold. We are a country that is working hard and producing. We have no option other than rightly using our resources,” he underlined.

President Erdoğan recalled that he was elected as the head of the nation in the second round of presidential polls one year ago on this day as the country marked the centennial of its foundation.

There is no place for political instability in Türkiye since the polls, Erdoğan said, underlining that the politics is responsible for the improvement of the current executive-presidential model.

“If there are problems within the system, we are ready to resolve them and make it better. But the discussions about reversing are nothing but a polemic, which is not beneficial at all. We should look into future instead of sticking to the past,” he said.

The new constitution is also part of this vision of future, the president underlined, repeating that his government will be inclusive, constructive and conciliatory in making a new civilian and democratic charter possible for Türkiye.