Erdoğan underlines Turkey's virus fight in Eid message

  • July 30 2020 12:57:00

Erdoğan underlines Turkey's virus fight in Eid message

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan underlines Turkeys virus fight in Eid message

The Turkish president, in his Eid al-Adha message on July 30, praised the country's fight against the novel coronavirus and urged the citizens to abide by healthcare rules during the annual Muslim festival.

“I wish Eid al-Adha may bring serenity to our hearts, well-being to our country and peace to our world. Eid Mubarak!,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement along with a video shared on social media.

“We praise Allah, who lets us observe another Eid al-Adha. I pray to Allah that these sacred days will lead to auspicious results for our nation, the Islamic world and the entire humanity,” he said. "Unfortunately, this year we observe Eid al-Adha with grief since hajj will be fulfilled in a limited manner due to the coronavirus pandemic. InshaAllah, next year, millions of Muslims will once again take to the Holy Kaaba and sacred lands with love, enthusiasm, and joy."

Turkey is set to observe the religious festival from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Marking the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah’s command, every year financially-able Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, sheep and goats. The meat is then shared among friends and relatives, and also donated to the poor. It is also a time to visit friends and family.

Fight against coronavirus

Praising Turkey’s fight against the virus, Erdoğan said: Turkey successfully managed the pandemic, which has also been "admired by the entire world."

“With the normalization process [which began on June 1], life in almost all sectors except tourism has got into a rhythm which approaches the level of the pre-pandemic period,” the president said.

“As part of the Social Protection Shield program, we have put an unrequited fund of nearly 26 billion liras at the disposal of our nation,” he said.

Turkey has implemented a large number of support programs to maintain employment, he said.

“Besides the short-time working allowance, we extended the time of cash support payments provided to our workers who have lost their jobs or been sent to unpaid leave."

Regarding the continuing anti-terror operations in the region, the Turkish president said the country will see new victories in August.

“We are determined to complete our struggle... stretching from Iraq and Syria to Libya with victory for both ourselves and our allies, as well as our brothers and sisters in these countries,” he said.

“We will continue till the end our work we have begun in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean to protect our rights."

The president said Turkey will not hesitate to exercise its sovereign rights "as in the example of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, which we re-opened for worship on a Friday in line with the foundation charter of Mehmet the Conqueror."

"We will continue to stand with all facing oppression and injustice no matter in which part of the world they live and regardless of their faith, origin, and culture," he asserted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

  3. Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

  4. Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha

    Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha

  5. Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

    Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6
Recommended
Russians’ booking for Turkey holiday strong, says official

Russians’ booking for Turkey holiday strong, says official
12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL
Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey ready for meeting with Greece: Defense minister
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha

Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha
Accuracy rate of COVID-19 testing kits over 90 pct: Minister

Accuracy rate of COVID-19 testing kits over 90 pct: Minister
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 