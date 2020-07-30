Erdoğan underlines Turkey's virus fight in Eid message

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish president, in his Eid al-Adha message on July 30, praised the country's fight against the novel coronavirus and urged the citizens to abide by healthcare rules during the annual Muslim festival.

“I wish Eid al-Adha may bring serenity to our hearts, well-being to our country and peace to our world. Eid Mubarak!,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement along with a video shared on social media.

“We praise Allah, who lets us observe another Eid al-Adha. I pray to Allah that these sacred days will lead to auspicious results for our nation, the Islamic world and the entire humanity,” he said. "Unfortunately, this year we observe Eid al-Adha with grief since hajj will be fulfilled in a limited manner due to the coronavirus pandemic. InshaAllah, next year, millions of Muslims will once again take to the Holy Kaaba and sacred lands with love, enthusiasm, and joy."

Turkey is set to observe the religious festival from July 31 to Aug. 3.

Marking the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah’s command, every year financially-able Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, sheep and goats. The meat is then shared among friends and relatives, and also donated to the poor. It is also a time to visit friends and family.

Fight against coronavirus

Praising Turkey’s fight against the virus, Erdoğan said: Turkey successfully managed the pandemic, which has also been "admired by the entire world."

“With the normalization process [which began on June 1], life in almost all sectors except tourism has got into a rhythm which approaches the level of the pre-pandemic period,” the president said.

“As part of the Social Protection Shield program, we have put an unrequited fund of nearly 26 billion liras at the disposal of our nation,” he said.

Turkey has implemented a large number of support programs to maintain employment, he said.

“Besides the short-time working allowance, we extended the time of cash support payments provided to our workers who have lost their jobs or been sent to unpaid leave."

Regarding the continuing anti-terror operations in the region, the Turkish president said the country will see new victories in August.

“We are determined to complete our struggle... stretching from Iraq and Syria to Libya with victory for both ourselves and our allies, as well as our brothers and sisters in these countries,” he said.

“We will continue till the end our work we have begun in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean to protect our rights."

The president said Turkey will not hesitate to exercise its sovereign rights "as in the example of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, which we re-opened for worship on a Friday in line with the foundation charter of Mehmet the Conqueror."

"We will continue to stand with all facing oppression and injustice no matter in which part of the world they live and regardless of their faith, origin, and culture," he asserted.