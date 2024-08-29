Istanbul set to introduce new taxi system

ISTANBUL

In a bid to address the longstanding taxi crisis in Istanbul, local authorities have approved to increase the number of taxis and implement an app-based system.

The municipal council approved the new system by a majority vote during a meeting on Aug. 29. The municipality had previously submitted proposals to increase the number of taxis 15 times in council meetings, all of which were rejected.

A significant step towards resolving this issue is expected to be taken at a meeting of the municipality's Transportation Department, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu announced on Aug. 28.

Hours after the mayor’s statement, Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu Minister expressed his support for the "App-Based Taxi Transportation System."

In Istanbul, a city of approximately 16 million inhabitants, complaints have surged in recent years against drivers who choose specific routes, refuse short-distance rides and overcharge tourists.

The new system aims to simplify the process of hailing taxis via an app, with an initial rollout of 2,500 vehicles.

These new taxis will lack the traditional rooftop light and will only accept passengers through licensed apps or integrated taxi stands.

Distinct in design and featuring a checkered pattern, the vehicles will also be equipped with a security partition.

The initiative seeks to enhance service quality for passengers while improving the public's perception of taxi drivers. Furthermore, this development is expected to facilitate the transition to a more corporate taxi transportation system.

"After working alongside all sides, we are on the brink of both increasing the number of taxis and implementing a new taxi system," İmamoğlu stated.

Two officials speaking to Bloomberg indicated that authorities are drafting legislation to increase the number of taxis in the city by 73 percent, bringing the total to approximately 32,000.

Currently, Istanbul has one taxi for every 861 residents. If the proposed increase is realized, this ratio would improve to one taxi per 500 individuals in the city.

In 2023 alone, the municipality received around 72,000 complaints regarding taxis, whereas taxi owners have voiced concerns over low fares.

Eyüp Aksu, the head of the Istanbul Taxi Drivers' Chamber, acknowledged that all sides, including his organization, have reached a consensus on the municipality's new proposal. However, he argued that the new regulation would not solve the issue.

"No matter how much you increase the number of taxis in Istanbul, it won't be a solution. If traffic congestion rises by 94 percent during morning and evening hours, and if what used to be a 15-minute ride now takes an hour and a half, increasing the number of taxis won't solve the problem," Aksu explained, underlining the need to address traffic congestion rather than merely adding more taxis.