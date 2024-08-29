Türkiye to mark Victory Day on 102nd anniversary of key battle

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to commemorate Victory Day on Aug. 30, marking the pivotal military triumph that concluded the Turkish War of Independence, with various official ceremonies and events across all provinces.

Turkish national flags are hung on skyscrapers in several cities, with thousands of people planning to gather at the cities’ square to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day, which commemorates the defeat of the occupying Greek army at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupınar in 1922.

The capital’s programs will commence at 10:30 a.m. with a visit to Anıtkabir, the resting place of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ministers and other state dignitaries set to be present at the ceremony.

Following the Anıtkabir visit, Erdoğan will receive guests during a ceremony at the Presidential Complex at 11:30 a.m. The day's events will proceed with a ceremonial procession from the first building that once hosted the Turkish parliament.

The parade will feature a breathtaking display by the Turkish Air Force's aerobatic team, the Turkish Stars. Another acrobatic flight will be performed over the skies of Istanbul.

As part of the celebrations, Erdoğan will attend the Military Academy Graduation Ceremony. The program will also include a special screening of a short film prepared for Victory Day, alongside video messages of congratulations from Turkish military units stationed domestically and abroad.

Some 24 naval vessels from the Naval Forces Command will be opened to the public across 22 different ports.

Under the command of the Atatürk, the Turkish army inscribed one of history’s most profound epics of heroism during the Great Offensive, which commenced on July 26, 1922, and culminated in the victory of Aug. 30.

Afyonkarahisar, one of the historic battlegrounds of the Turkish War of Independence, has witnessed a week-long series of events in honor of this momentous occasion.

Celebrations began late on Aug. 25, with a visit to a historical house in Afyonkarahisar's Şuhut district, the starting point of the offensive.

The house served as a temporary headquarters for Atatürk in the days leading up to the battle.

Later that day, mounted units of the gendarmerie retraced the path taken by Turkish cavalry forces during their advance from Afyonkarahisar to İzmir.

Early on Aug. 26, a ceremonial march took place to Kocatepe, the site of the first raids of the offensive. The morning saw horse races and bicycle tours.