Erdoğan, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

Erdoğan, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday evening for a high-level meeting focused on deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Erdoğan and Sharif met at the Dolmabahçe Working Office in Istanbul.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, and regional and global issues were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that they will continue working to improve Turkish-Pakistani relations and achieve the $5 billion trade volume target.

Noting that they will strive to improve cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in energy, transportation and defense, Erdoğan said it is in the interest of both countries to increase solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan in the fields of training, intelligence sharing, and technological support in the fight against terrorism.

Emphasizing that the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train line should be made more efficient and that concrete steps to be taken in the field of education would contribute to the relations, Erdoğan said he appreciated Pakistan's principled stance on the Palestinian issue and that Türkiye is making efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as possible.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Director of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu accompanied Erdoğan at the reception.

After meeting with Erdoğan, Sharif stated in a post on X that the two leaders discussed the current status of their diverse bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

He also expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for his "resolute support" of Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, highlighting that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely to strengthen the strong bonds between the two countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blue Danube to be launched into space

Blue Danube' to be launched into space
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blue Danube' to be launched into space

    Blue Danube' to be launched into space

  2. Stone Hills open a new chapter in human history

    Stone Hills open a new chapter in human history

  3. Red pandas moved to air-conditioned rooms

    Red pandas moved to air-conditioned rooms

  4. Ottoman legacy in Rhodes draws visitors

    Ottoman legacy in Rhodes draws visitors

  5. Iran summons French envoy after FM's Cannes comments

    Iran summons French envoy after FM's Cannes comments
Recommended
Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near

Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near
Iconic photo of Turkish literature’s ‘Garip’ poets sold at auction

Iconic photo of Turkish literature’s ‘Garip’ poets sold at auction
Monumental trees in northwestern city stand test of time

Monumental trees in northwestern city stand test of time
Türkiye among world’s greenest travel destinations

Türkiye among world’s greenest travel destinations
Türkiye condemns Israeli far-right minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli far-right minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues
New point-based system to guide police assignments

New point-based system to guide police assignments
WORLD Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

U.S. President Donald Trump once more appears to be losing patience with Vladimir Putin's warfare in Ukraine, but it remains unclear whether he will actually toughen his stand against the Kremlin leader.
ECONOMY New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

Türkiye is establishing a system to digitize data for all real estate properties and display their market values, aiming to prevent excessive pricing and reduce tax losses.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿