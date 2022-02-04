Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey

KIEV- ANKARA

Turkey is hoping to host a high-level summit between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, respectively, in Turkey for a peaceful resolution to the row, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, accusing Western countries of not sufficiently contributing to the peace efforts.

“We have received a positive response [from Russia] that Mr. Putin will pay a visit to Turkey after his return from China. We will now set the date. Then, we want to organize this summit by bringing Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky together. This is our agreement with Mr. Zelensky,” Erdoğan told reporters from his return to Ukraine late Feb. 3.

Erdoğan was in Kiev for a one-day visit to hold the 10th Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Council meeting which has observed the signing of eight agreements, including the Free Trade Agreement. Zelensky and Erdoğan also discussed the ongoing standoff between Ukraine and Russia. Turkey has long been calling on both parties for restraint and resolving the matter through dialogue by offering its mediation.

“I am of the belief that a high-level summit may lead to a new formation in the region. My meeting with Zelensky has created the hope for this. I hope it will result in a good way,” he said. The tension between the two countries is unfortunately escalating and Turkey stands ready to help diffuse it, Erdoğan stressed, informing that the Ukrainian president expressed his readiness to actively join in a Turkish-led mediation effort. “I attach great importance to the meeting with Putin,” he said.

“We have told him [Zelensky] that we are ready to host the leaders at a summit and technical meetings [between the two countries]. I have also told him sensationalizing the matter between Ukraine and Russia will do more harm than good. In this process, it is of great importance to behave with peace, especially with meticulous sensitivity,” he said.

Bilateral matters should be held separately

Erdoğan also suggested the local problem between Russia and Ukraine should not be a part of Russia-NATO negotiations about Euro-Atlantic security talks, saying, “Turning the bilateral problems into an aspect of Euro-Atlantic security negotiations cause the blockage of both avenues. However, if the two issues are evaluated separately and handled within their own dynamics, the chance of a solution will increase even more.”

On a question about the role of other Western countries for cooling the tension down in the region, Erdoğan stated that the West could not make a contribution to resolving the matter. “I can only tell that they are creating difficulties. Because, you know, there is a ‘leader’ problem in Europe. In the past, [former German Chancellor Angela] Merkel was playing a key role in the solution of the problems. After her, there has been no such leader,” he suggested.

United States President Joe Biden could not yet demonstrate a positive approach either and the efforts by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have failed to produce a positive development, Erdoğan stressed.

“That, we see clearly. Our wish is that we can embrace the role as a mediator and do what falls on our shoulders should our position as a mediator is confirmed after our meeting with Mr. Putin,” he noted.

Erdoğan said the scope of Putin’s visit is not yet clear as there is a standing invitation from Turkey for holding a high-level cooperation council meeting with Russia. “We have a serious bilateral relationship with Russia. This is not an ordinary bond. That’s why the steps to be taken are crucially important and I attach great importance to meeting Mr. Putin,” Erdoğan added.

Talks for Israeli gas

On a question about the U.S. decision to withdraw its support from the EastMed pipeline project to carry natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe, Erdoğan underlined that Washington’s decision was purely economic as the project was not a feasible one. “Otherwise, if they had found an economic ground, the U.S. would not have withdrawn,” he said.

On whether Turkey and Israel can cooperate in the field of energy by planning a new pipeline through the Turkish territories, Erdoğan said this will be one of the topics to be discussed with Israeli President Isaac Herzog when he comes to Turkey in March.

“In the past, we had already suggested that [the pipeline] through Turkey. We can use Israeli natural gas in our country and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort to transport it to Europe,” the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan also informed that Turkey and Iraq may also sign a new natural gas agreement in the near future.